Taiwan Fair Trade Commission asks Qualcomm to pay over $700 mn as fine

-
ALSO READQualcomm sues 4 Apple manufacturers over unpaid royalties Apple patent case: Qualcomm CEO expects 'out of court' settlement Apple stops paying royalties to Qualcomm, calls contract terms unacceptable US trade body to probe Apple on Qualcomm's patent violation claims BlackBerry wins $815 mn in dispute with Qualcomm over royalty overpayments
-
The Taiwan Fair Trade Commission said on Wednesday that it will fine US chipmaker Qualcomm $774.14 million for anti-trust violations of its chip technology.
The Commission said in a Chinese-language statement that Qualcomm had a monopoly over the Code Division Multiple Access, Wideband Code Division Multiple Access and
Long-term evolution chip market and refused to license its technology to other industry players.
Qualcomm is required to submit a progress report on the matter every six months to the Commission on negotiations with related parties over the issue.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU