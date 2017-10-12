Taiwan Fair Trade Commission asks Qualcomm to pay over $700 mn as fine

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Hong Kong 

A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, US. (Photo: Reuters)

The Taiwan Fair Trade Commission said on Wednesday that it will fine US chipmaker Qualcomm $774.14 million for anti-trust violations of its chip technology.
 
The Commission said in a Chinese-language statement that Qualcomm had a monopoly over the Code Division Multiple Access, Wideband Code Division Multiple Access and

 
Long-term evolution chip market and refused to license its technology to other industry players.
 
Qualcomm is required to submit a progress report on the matter every six months to the Commission on negotiations with related parties over the issue.
First Published: Thu, October 12 2017. 00:31 IST

