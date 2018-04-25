Thanks to tech giants, Smart homes are now within your budget

Imagine that you are going out on a long vacation with your family and there’s no one to water the plants in your absence. In such a situation, most people leave their plants in the care of their friends or relatives. Now imagine a device that will measure the soil humidity and water the plants automatically when needed.

It is one of the features that smart homes are offering today, starting at a price of Rs 60,000–70,000. On the higher side, the budget can go up to Rs 500,000-600,000. With global technology giants entering the smart home space, the price of converting ...