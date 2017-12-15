The Moto X4 brings some new features and a brilliant battery

For two years, we had no new Moto X models — the series that had resonated with the needs of so many people.

In between, after Lenovo took charge of the company, they launched the Moto Z series, keeping the fate of the Moto X — which also has Moto X (Gen 2) and Moto X Style — hanging. The new Moto X4 is a mid-range smartphone that brings the best of its predecessors along with some new features. Priced between Rs 21,000 and Rs 23,000, depending on the amount of storage you need, the phone has hardly any competitors besides the Samsung Galaxy A5. Its ...