I think it’s time to take a reality check on the state of news publishers digital transformation. While digital streams may be delivering, there’s still a strong reliance on print for and research shows readers engage more with print.

economist Robert G. Picard. summarises well the key problem with digital transformation. He notes that as news publishers focus on growing digital revenue, they forget their customers and their needs.

He notes that while journalism institutions have embraced the challenge of monetising digital and increase revenue, this “institutionally focused strategy is designed to serve institutional interests not improve its offerings”.

In fact, keep offering the wrong things to their audiences. In Picard’s words, they sell readers horses when they actually prefer sports cars.

I think his words also apply accurately to Its digital strategy is focused on increasing shareholder revenue, and has very little to do with its journalism or journalistic offerings.

My recent research focused on the digital strategies of and The Co. While the two “journalism institutions” pursue different digital strategies, the outcomes for two newsrooms are somewhat different. The strategy is based on digital-only subscriptions, whereas is betting on its digital property listing service (Domain).

The main difference between the two is that while The continues to invest in its newsrooms and expand internationally (it has journalists filing stories from over 150 countries), continues to chop newsroom jobs. It’s currently planning to cut 25% its newsroom staff from its Australian flagship papers to save $A30 million.

Digital is growing, but so what?

In 2016 major in the United States saw strong growth in digital subscriptions: The recorded a 47% rise and The Wall Street Journal 23% growth, according to the recently published State of the News Media report by Pew Research Center.

However, the report also notes that “these gains did not translate into circulation growth for the industry overall” and the combined digital and print circulation of fell 8% – “marking the 28th consecutive year of declines”. Digital advertising also declined, but the proportion of digital advertising of total grew to 29%, because print advertising income continued to decline.

Fairfax, currently in the midst of a bidding war among private equity firms, is still driven by digital from Domain. But the management of the company changed its tune in February, in terms of its print strategy.

CEO Greg Hywood explained “while we have considered many options, the model we have developed involves continuing to print our publications daily for some years yet”, adding that “this is the best commercial outcome for shareholders based on current advertising and subscription trends”.

In May, industry commentator Mark Westfield said that Hellman & Friedman, which is bidding for Fairfax’s assets, “wouldn’t be interested in buying [Fairfax] unless they saw the assets of The Age, Sydney Morning Herald and Australian Financial Review and Domain as good assets to maintain”.

The sale or closure of wouldn’t make sense as is still print reliant in terms of its revenue, and the same applies to The My research shows in 2016 print still delivered 78.6% of revenue, while digital was only 21.4% of its total Digital advertising made 18.5% of the total revenue, and digital subscriptions 2.86% of total.

I also found in a six-year period from 2011 to 2016, digital of grew 69% and at the same time print & other declined 31.5%.

In comparison, in a five-year period from 2012 to 2016 (when figures were available) The digital grew 32% – more slowly than Fairfax’s, but its print dropped less than Fairfax’s - 11.5%. In 2016, digital made 27.8% of its total and print 72.2%. The also continues to be print reliant in terms of its

Recent studies by scholars Neil Thurman and Iris Chyi & Ori Tenenboim suggest that print continues to be strong in terms of readership. A study of 11 British by Thurman shows that the readers spent more time with print than with the online edition.

In their study, Chyi and Teneboim found that the “(supposedly dying) print product still reaches far more readers than the (supposedly promising) digital product in these newspapers’ home markets”.

In the light of this, it can be argued that digital transformation is continuing, but being fully reliant on digital readers may be a myth – as academic Vincent Mosco puts it: “a captivating fiction, a promise unfulfilled and perhaps unfulfillable.”

Merja Myllylahti, Project manager and author for Journalism, and Democracy (JMAD) Research Center

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.