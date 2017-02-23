TomTom launches sports app that tracks, motivates and keeps you going

TomTom, the global experts in satellite navigation, launches a new sports app that not just keep a track of activities but also provide and motivation.

has a good line-up of gadgets but the utility of these devices was marred because of abysmal app functioning and users have been posting about the app flaws on all the major forums.

With the launch of new sports app, not only fixes the gap between the functioning of devices and data recording app but also offers new utility tools that provide and motivation to the users.

The new sports app, as the company claims, is co-created keeping in view the feedback received through and app users. The new sports app keep a track of activity trends and offer comparisons, performance stats down to the second, rich social sharing functions, and motivational messages – in an attractive and friendly user interface design.

“The Sports App provides a much richer user experience. The new Sports app turns the data into insights, taking the extra step to motivate people to get going and make every effort count. This launch marks the beginning of an exhilarating year for us in the world of sports.”, said Hitesh Ahuja, Country Manager, India.

The new sports app offers following features:

Dashboard displaying the latest activities and performance to keep motivated

Offers multiple activity and performance views, including ascent, heart rate, heart rate zones, speed and pace

Users can see their Personal Bests with splits for all activities, and best pace and speed in running and cycling

The app shows simple and intuitive overviews, which allows users to quickly see summaries and highlights by clicking on each activity card

The app also shows advanced performance analytics, detailed down to the second

Users can look back at maps of their best running and cycling routes or any other outdoor activity – on mobile, tablet or desktop – to better understand their performance

Smart comparisons allow users to benchmark their performance against their best 5k, 10k, marathon runs, 100k cycles, and other distances

Users can keep track of their goals with reminders to log their data from the personal dashboard in the “Latest’ tab

Users can challenge themselves be setting daily or weekly goals, either sport goals, activity goals

Users can customise their pictures and share their sports activities on their favourite social media platform

The data can be exported to a 3rd party app, via the Sports website

The new sports app is compatible with android devices that support Bluetooth 4.1 or higher and runs on version 4.4 or higher. The app works on iPhone 4S or higher and iOS 8 or higher.