Toshiba to aim for chip deal with Bain by September 20

is aiming to finalise a deal to sell its memory chips business to a group led by Capital at a September 20 board meeting, despite opposition from partner Western Digital, according to people familiar with the matter.

Toshiba’s effort faces resistance because the group now includes several competitors, including Seagate Technology, Kingston and SK Hynix, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. partnered with KKR to try to buy the chips business, but opted for the bid last week, signing a memorandum of understanding as they work toward a final agreement.

has been in talks for months to sell its chips business and pay for a disastrous move into the US nuclear sector. The company needs to raise the money by March to avoid seeing its shares delisted from the The auction has been complicated by legal action from Western Digital, which has argued it should have veto rights in any sale because of its partnership with in the chips business. The Japanese company disputes that and sued for more than $1 billion for interfering in the auction.

Toshiba’s board might not be able to reach a final deal this week and if not would revisit the issue the following week, said one of the people. Kaori Hiraki, a spokeswoman for Toshiba, said Sunday she couldn’t comment on the details of the deal.

The KKR group, backed by Western Digital, was on the verge of winning the auction just weeks ago with support from Japan’s powerful Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, people familiar with the matter said at the time. Yasuo Naruke, head of the chips business, and several other top executives resisted the proposal, the people said.

helped swing momentum away from by backing Bain’s effort. The iPhone maker is in talks to provide about $3 billion in capital for the bid. If the agreement is completed, it may exceed Apple’s largest deal, the $3 billion acquisition of Beats Electronics.

is interested in the chip unit because of the strategic importance of flash memory. Nand flash memory chips are among the most expensive components of the iPhone and the market for the chips is concentrated in the hands of just six suppliers, with rival Samsung Electronics holding more than 40 per cent. For the iPhone maker, Toshiba’s 18 per cent falling completely into the hands of another supplier would further narrow its options and make pricing negotiations tougher. had a 13 per cent slice of the market last year and SK Hynix accounted for an similar portion, according to researcher IDC.

Hynix will initially contribute only debt to the group to minimise anti-trust scrutiny, said one of the people familiar with the matter. The South Korean company will have an option to acquire about 15 per cent of the unit later, the person said.

John Connaughton, Bain’s co-managing partner, confirmed the firm is working with and Dell, without disclosing details of the negotiations.