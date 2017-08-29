Tough competition ahead for Note 8: LG Electronics to unveil V30 this week

The South Korean tech giant will on Thursday reveal the much-awaited handset, a day before the official launch of the six-day IFA, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.
In an apparent bid to catch up with Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 that was launched last week, LG Electronics
gave hints about most of the key features of the LG V30.
The six-inch LG V30
will come with a screen ratio of 18:9 with an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. It will become the first smartphone in the V series to use an OLED display.
The device will also feature a top-notch dual-lens camera arrangement with an aperture of F1.6. This will make the lens the fastest in terms of aperture among key flagship phones sold in the market.
A lower f-stop indicates a camera is capable of gathering more light, leading to improved low light capabilities as well as the ability to blur out the background. The f-stop of the Galaxy Note 8 stands at F1.7.
LG Electronics
said the V30
also comes with the Hi-Fi Digital to Analog Converter (DAC) for improved audio.
The company plans to revitalise its mobile business, which has been suffering from operating losses for nine consecutive quarters, through the V30, industry watchers said.
"We believe that the LG V30
is competitive both in terms of design and features," an official from LG Electronics
was quoted as saying.
The LG V30
is expected to hit the market on September 15 at the same time as the Galaxy Note 8.
