Truecaller rolls out Spam Tab', 'New App Themes' for android users

-
ALSO READNew Truecaller update rolls out group messaging, MMS features for users Truecaller now lets you recharge your phone, make video calls Getting pesky spam calls? You're not alone; Indian users most hit globally ICICI Bank partners Truecaller for UPI-based mobile payment solution Truecaller beats Facebook, becomes 4th most downloaded app in India: Report
-
Truecaller on Thursday rolled out its newest update for Android 8.21 with interface changes for easier access to spam inbox.
The new design will allow users to experience a cleaner inbox and pay attention to the SMS that matter most with a spam tab segregating the unwanted messages.
Earlier, Truecaller revealed through their Truecaller Insights Special Report, that India receives an overwhelming majority of spam calls.
In its strive towards protecting its users from unwanted calls and potential fraud, Truecaller continues its endeavor to ensure that users are better protected and more aware of incoming spam messages.
However, in this update, Truecaller has also included new app themes to match every user's unique identity, which includes new color combinations like royal, coffee, grey, dark, and pitch black.
Apart from these upgrades, the new version 8.21 also includes reoccurring pro subscriptions, flash messaging themes, mark all as read in block view and the ability to save MMS. The new update also gives the users an option to block & view profile on incoming flash.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU