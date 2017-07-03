TRENDING ON BS
Scientists redefine kilogramme in terms of Planck's constant
Truecaller update: App is now rolling out flash messaging for iPhone users

Flash messaging provides a shorthand way to communicate via pre-defined messages, phrases and emojis

IANS  |  London 

Call identification and spam detection app Truecaller on Monday rolled out a flash messaging feature in its latest update for iOS devices.

Flash messaging provides a shorthand way to communicate via pre-defined messages, phrases and emojis.

The feature offers users who are unable to take a call or have a full conversation on text, a one-tap solution to answer yes-or-no questions, share a location or call back.

It also allows users to customise flash messages for in-built responses.

The update was earlier made available on Android platform.

Truecaller 8 for Android has SMS inbox, flash messaging and Truecaller Pay features.

