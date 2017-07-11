Twitter adds filters to tackle trolls; know how to block hateful content

In a fresh bid to tackle trolls spewing on its platform, has added filters to mute unwanted tweets from a user's feed.

Users may now mute notifications from newly-registered accounts and those accounts that don't follow them.

These filters are added to the ones released in March this year. They let you mute users whom you don't follow, those who had a default profile photo, those who hadn't confirmed their email or those that hadn't confirmed their phone number.

To enable these filters, a user must access the 'Advanced filters' option from the 'Settings' on the 'Notification' timeline.

"If your account receives a lot of sudden attention, we may insert a notification in your Notifications tab inviting you to adjust these filters to give you more control over what you see," said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The new filters to mute certain accounts along with the features to mute words or phrases provided by would enable a user to hide disturbing posts from their feed but don't eliminate such content from the platform entirely.

is reportedly augmenting the new filters with machine learning.

The moment detects that accounts are repeatedly tweeting at accounts that they don't not follow, or engaging in unspecified other activities likely to signal abuse, the company will temporarily limit their access to the platform.

