Twitter and Bloomberg join hands to stream news 24/7

Micro-blogging website Twitter
has partnered with Bloomberg
Media to stream news
round-the-clock on the social networking platform.
"It is going to be focused on the most important news
for an intelligent audience around the globe and it's going to be broader in focus than our existing network," The Wall Street Journal
quoted Justin Smith, Bloomberg
Media's Chief Executive Officer, as saying.
The news
service which is yet to be named will be supported by ads and Bloomberg
will have control over the content of the feed.
The service is expected to go live later this year.
The service will be made up of live news
reporting from the news
outlet's bureaus around the world, as well as a curated and verified mix of video posted on Twitter
by the social-media platform's users.
To stream tournaments and other e-sports events live, Twitter
last month announced its partnership with ESL and Dreamhack -- two of the biggest organisations in the pro-gaming world.
Twitter
has more than 15 events locked in for live-streaming this year, including Dreamhack tournaments and future IEM championships.
