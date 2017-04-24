TRENDING ON BS
Uber's CEO Travis tried to trick Apple. Tim Cook armstronged him

Tim Cook called Travis and threatened to pull the app. Travis gave in, reports Tech In Asia

Terence Lee | Tech In Asia 

Uber founder Travis Kalanick at an event earlier this year (Photo: Reuters)

It’s another account of Travis’ win-at-all-cost ethos. In 2015, Uber had a problem. Uber drivers in China were using stolen iPhones to set up dozens of accounts. They would then accept ride requests from these fake accounts to get incentives that Uber was giving out to drivers to take on more jobs.

To fix this, however, required fingerprinting iPhones with a small piece of code, making the phone trackable even after its data was erased. However, this broke Apple’s rules.

Uber's CEO Travis tried to trick Apple. Tim Cook armstronged him
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick then told his engineers to “geofence” Apple’s head office in Cupertino. It would identify Apple engineers inspecting Uber’s app and manipulate the code to obscure the app’s fingerprinting ability. However, Apple’s engineers from outside its headquarters found out.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called Travis into a meeting, gave him a tongue-lashing, and threatened to pull the app if Uber doesn’t comply with Apple’s policies. Travis gave in.
This is an excerpt from the article published on Tech in Asia. You can read the full article here.

