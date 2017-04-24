Uber's CEO Travis tried to trick Apple. Tim Cook armstronged him

It’s another account of Travis’ win-at-all-cost ethos. In 2015, Uber
had a problem. Uber
drivers in China
were using stolen iPhones to set up dozens of accounts. They would then accept ride requests from these fake accounts to get incentives that Uber
was giving out to drivers to take on more jobs.
To fix this, however, required fingerprinting iPhones with a small piece of code, making the phone trackable even after its data was erased. However, this broke Apple’s rules.
Uber
CEO Travis
Kalanick then told his engineers to “geofence” Apple’s head office in Cupertino. It would identify Apple
engineers inspecting Uber’s app
and manipulate the code to obscure the app’s fingerprinting ability. However, Apple’s engineers from outside its headquarters found out.
Apple
CEO Tim Cook
called Travis
into a meeting, gave him a tongue-lashing, and threatened to pull the app
if Uber
doesn’t comply with Apple’s policies. Travis
gave in.
