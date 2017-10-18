US confronts internet's disruptions, China feels vindicated

In the United States (US), some of the world’s most powerful companies face rising pressure to do more to fight false information and stop foreign infiltration.

China, however, has watchdogs like

From his small town on the windswept grasslands of the Inner Mongolia region of China, Zhao, 27, scours the internet for calls to violence, and pornography. He is one of a battalion of online “supervisors” whom Weibo, one of China’s biggest social media platforms, announced last month it would hire to help enforce China’s stringent limits on online content.

For years, the and saw this sort of heavy-handed censorship as a sign of political vulnerability and a barrier to China’s economic development. But as countries in the West discuss potential internet restrictions and wring their hands over the fake news, hacking and foreign meddling, some in see a powerful affirmation of the country’s vision for the internet.

“This kind of thing would not happen here,” Zhao said of the controversy over Russia’s influence in the American presidential election last year.



Besides Communist Party loyalists, few would argue that China’s internet control serves as a model for democratic societies. squelches online dissent and imprisons many of those who practice it. It blocks foreign news and information, including the website of The New York Times, and promotes homegrown companies while banning global services like Facebook and Twitter.

At the same time, anticipated many of the questions now flummoxing governments from the to Germany to Indonesia. Where the Russians have turned the internet into a political weapon, has used it as a shield.

In fact, when it comes to technology, has prospered. It has a booming culture. Its internet companies rival Facebook and Amazon in heft. To other countries, may offer an enticing top-down model that suggests that can thrive even under the government’s thumb.



“It doesn’t matter how efficient the internet is,” said Zhu Wei, deputy director of the Communications Law Research Center at the University of Political Science and Law, which advises the government on internet laws. “It won’t work without security.”

is not resting on its laurels. In the weeks leading up to the major party congress that opens in Beijing on Wednesday, the country’s internet regulator, the Administration of China, has issued a raft of new regulations.

One, which took effect last week, holds the creators of online forums or group chats responsible for their users’ comments.

Another bans anonymous users, a blow at the bots and deceptive accounts - like those on Facebook and Twitter - that distributed false stories aimed at American voters.

“If our party cannot traverse the hurdle presented by the internet, it cannot traverse the hurdle of remaining in power,” a department of the administration wrote in a top party journal last month.

The article was in keeping with President Xi Jinping’s early recognition of the power of the internet. Xi created and empowered the administration, which has subsumed many of the overlapping agencies that once governed content in The administration is now seen as an institution as important as the defence ministry.



©2017 The New York Times News Service