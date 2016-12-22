Video: Priscilla likes having Jarvis around as Zuckerberg fixes glitches

CEO developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant for his home named Jarvis. Earlier he released a first video of how works.

The video was posted on his page showing how Jarvis, voiced by Morgan Freeman, operated.

He also posted a video of his wife Priscilla's experience with Jarvis, which was a little different from that of Mark.

says has evolved over the course of time. Earlier did simple and basic stuff like turning on and off the lights but eventually it has started doing more.

The interesting part of the video is when gives a command. She asked to turn the temperature up, and Mark replied, " only listens to me." gives him a stern look and Mark replies, "I'll fix that."

He did fix that.

She said Mark tried a different voice which was very aggressive and loud. It was of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now with voicing Jarvis, it has much more efficient. said she has started to like having around.

The video is mix of two different phases. One when Arnold voiced and the current phase where Morgan voices it.

It has been shared and viewed by millions. You can see the video here.



