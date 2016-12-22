TRENDING ON BS
Video: Priscilla likes having Jarvis around as Zuckerberg fixes glitches

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Priscilla Chan (right) and husband Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant for his home named Jarvis. Earlier he released a first video of how Jarvis works.

The video was posted on his Facebook page showing how Jarvis, voiced by Morgan Freeman, operated.

He also posted a video of his wife Priscilla's experience with Jarvis, which was a little different from that of Mark.

Priscilla says Jarvis has evolved over the course of time. Earlier Jarvis did simple and basic stuff like turning on and off the lights but eventually it has started doing more.

The interesting part of the video is when Priscilla gives Jarvis a command. She asked Jarvis to turn the temperature up, and Mark replied, "Jarvis only listens to me." Priscilla gives him a stern look and Mark replies, "I'll fix that." 

He did fix that.

She said Mark tried a different voice which was very aggressive and loud. It was of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now with Morgan Freeman voicing Jarvis, it has much more efficient. Priscilla said she has started to like having Jarvis around.

The video is mix of two different phases. One when Arnold voiced Jarvis and the current phase where Morgan voices it. 

It has been shared and viewed by millions. You can see the video here. 

 

