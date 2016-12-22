Video: Priscilla likes having Jarvis around as Zuckerberg fixes glitches

Facebook
CEO Mark Zuckerberg
developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant for his home named Jarvis. Earlier he released a first video of how Jarvis
works.
The video was posted on his Facebook
page showing how Jarvis, voiced by Morgan Freeman, operated.
He also posted a video of his wife Priscilla's experience with Jarvis, which was a little different from that of Mark.
Priscilla
says Jarvis
has evolved over the course of time. Earlier Jarvis
did simple and basic stuff like turning on and off the lights but eventually it has started doing more.
The interesting part of the video is when Priscilla
gives Jarvis
a command. She asked Jarvis
to turn the temperature up, and Mark replied, "Jarvis
only listens to me." Priscilla
gives him a stern look and Mark replies, "I'll fix that."
He did fix that.
She said Mark tried a different voice which was very aggressive and loud. It was of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now with Morgan Freeman
voicing Jarvis, it has much more efficient. Priscilla
said she has started to like having Jarvis
around.
The video is mix of two different phases. One when Arnold voiced Jarvis
and the current phase where Morgan voices it.
It has been shared and viewed by millions. You can see the video here.
