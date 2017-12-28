Viewing on the move: The rising market of video-on-demand

It would not be wrong to say that 2017 has been the year when the over-the-top (OTT) market has come into its own in India. While 2016 saw a spate of launches, 2017 has seen players largely consolidate their position.

At the same time, it wouldn't be inappropriate to surmise that OTTs or the video-on-demand (VOD) or video streaming market (as some choose to call it) has permanently altered the viewership game in India. What was viewed as a fad only a year ago has now hardened and the market will only grow from here. From broadcasters such as STAR, Sony, Zee and Viacom18 to ...