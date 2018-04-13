Vivo Y71 launched in India at Rs 10,990 with AI-backed 'face beauty' camera

Expanding its "Y" series, Chinese handset maker on Friday launched "Y71" with 18:9 aspect ratio in India for Rs 10,990.

With a screen-to-body ratio of over 84 per cent, the smartphone will be available at retail stores starting April 14 and on E-store, Flipkart, Amazon India and Paytm Mall from April 16.

"With the launch of 'Y71', we are releasing a smartphone which is large on display and performance and is coupled with enhanced camera capabilities," Kenny Zheng, CMO, India, said in a statement.

The device comes with "Face Access" feature which scans the facial features to unlocks it.

Y71 sports 13MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and 5MP selfie camera comes with (AI) "Face Beauty" feature.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset powers the device coupled with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,360mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 operating system (OS).