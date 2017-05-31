WannaCry's origin, modus operandi, impact & safe cyber practices explained

-
For businesses and government institutions, this time can mean millions of dollars of losses while the public also suffers from denial of services (often critical) that can make the possible losses extend to billions of dollars and even the loss of lives. Due to the real time need of the affected computer systems, victims often find it more cost efficient and convenient to pay the amount being requested by the attackers to restore access to their systems and files rather than hire security teams to attempt to decrypt the files or aid investigators. This aspect makes ransomwares a particularly lucrative form of high revenue attack tactic for malicious hackers.
In particular, the exploit utilised port 445 on Windows systems, which is used to carry SMB (Server Message Block) messages, to give absolute control of the system to the attacker. While the exploit was being utilised by the NSA for many years prior to the attack, a vigilante hacker group known as the ShadowBrokers, released EternalBlue (among thousands of other tools and exploits) to Wikileaks in March 2017. In this act, reminiscent of the actions of Edward Snowden in May 2013, the ShadowBrokers claimed to have released this information to present a view into the pervasive power exercised by the NSA over the digital ecosystem and to compel better security practices.
Wikileaks released this cache of tools and exploits in April 2017, after sharing them with organisations such as Microsoft and Apple, to enable them to develop patches for vulnerabilities present in the cache. While Microsoft released a patch in March 2017 that closes this vulnerability, due to piracy and general lack of awareness, only a miniscule percentage of Windows users keep their systems updated with the latest patches. This lack of security best practices is the prime cause for the rapid propagation and devastating impact of the attack, as highlighted below.
WannaCry has demanded 300 US dollars worth of bitcoins (Rs 20,000), a pseudo-anonymous cryptocurrency, by May 15, 2017 to unlock the data on affected systems. If the payment is not made by that date, it alleges the amount will doubled to 600 US dollars to be paid by May 19, 2017 after which the data will be deleted. This message is shown on the screens of affected systems in over 20 languages, indicating the premeditated and global nature of the attack. As of the writing of this article, once a system has been affected by WannCry, there is no way to recover the encrypted data apart from paying the ransom and acquiring the decryption key.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also ordered banks to shut down ATMs that may possibly be affected until they can ensure they have been patched against the vulnerability. Fortuitously, on May 15, 2017 Marcus “MalwareTech” Hutchins, a security researcher from the UK, managed to detect an unregistered domain name that was to be used for the attack (via analysing the code) and converted the domain name into a killswitch type sinkhole that significantly slowed down the propagation of the attack. However, systems that are not patched against the vulnerability and systems that are already infected by the attack continue to be vulnerable and are at grave risk.
For reactive measures, people who are using machines at the risk of infection, especially unsupported operating systems (like Windows XP), should download the special patch issued by Microsoft to close the vulnerability that enable the attack and backup any important files as well. Victims who are already infected by the attack should contact a security agency or developer immediately and investigate means to recover the data while putting into place back up computers to carry out critical tasks while data recovery can take place. The only real, long term solution, however, remains increasing education around security best practices and ensuring operating systems are patched frequently by end users.
