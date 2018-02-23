Water resistance, better Siri integration: Apple plans upgrades to AirPods

Inc., seeking to bolster its wearables business, is working on upgrades to its wireless headphones, according to people familiar with the matter. Like with its mobile devices -- the iPhone, iPad, and Watch -- intends to frequently update the with new hardware features. The Cupertino, California-based giant is working on a new version for release as soon as this year with an upgraded wireless chip, the people said. A subsequent model for as early as next year is planned to be water resistant, they added, asking not to be identified discussing private product plans. The model coming as early as this year will let people summon Apple’s Siri digital assistant without physically tapping the headphones by saying "Hey Siri." The function will work similarly to how a user activates Siri on an or a HomePod speaker hands-free. The headphones, internally known as B288, will include an upgraded Apple-designed wireless chip for managing Bluetooth connections. The first include a chip known as the W1, and released the W2 with the Watch last year. The idea for the water-resistant model is for the headphones to survive splashes of water and rain, the people said. They likely won’t be designed to be submerged in water. The latest iPhones can survive splashes, while the Watch is considered "swim-proof." Apple’s plans could change or be delayed, the people said. An spokeswoman declined to comment.

The are designed by the same department that produced the HomePod speaker, Bloomberg News reported last year. introduced the first in 2016 alongside the 7 as a way to replace the traditional wired headphone jack. Since launch, have been considered one of the top-performing products and have resonated with both reviewers and consumers.

The product helped take wireless headphones mainstream. It was one of the first models to be fully wireless and come in a case that charges the headset. Similar products followed from Google, Sony Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Motorola and Bose. accounted for 85 percent of the money spent in the U. S. on wireless headphones since they debuted, research firm NPD Group estimated last year.

Apple’s Other Products segment, which includes AirPods, Beats headphones, the Watch, TV and accessories, generated more than $5 billion in revenue for the first time in the company’s fiscal first quarter, representing 36 percent year-over-year growth.

"Wearables were the second-largest contributor to revenue growth after iPhone, which is impressive," Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said during a conference call with analysts earlier this month, adding that sales jumped almost 70 percent last year.

The category may to continue to grow. has said it is releasing an upgraded case this year that allows the headphones to be recharged wirelessly, like the X. The company is also working on an augmented-reality headset that would launch in 2020 at the earliest, Bloomberg News has reported.