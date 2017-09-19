WeChat is quietly developing its own augmented reality platform

Made with smartphones in mind – not HoloLens-esque headsets – it’s a big step in WeChat’s plans to bring AR
into its ever-expanding world of payments, entertainment, shopping, transportation, and other services.
Here are some demos released by WeChat’s AI team
this week and last week. This is its 3D rendering engine – used to create virtual warriors and characters that can pop out of objects.
With the release of Apple’s augmented reality
toolkit ARKit, it looks like better and more versatile AR
experiences are coming to smartphones very soon.
AI push
Called QAR, WeChat’s AR
framework will be an open platform
for third-party developers. It’s not yet known when it will be released and what kind of features will be available. Tencent declined to comment.
WeChat’s artificial intelligence team is working on its own 3D rendering engine so that detailed objects, like a soldier’s boots or armor, look realistic in smartphone-based AR apps.
They’re also developing their own simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology, which helps calculate the position of virtual objects relative to their environment.
Hints of WeChat’s interest in augmented reality
were leaked in April, when the company posted a video about mini programs – lightweight apps
embedded in WeChat
that users don’t have to download.
The promo video featured a Pokemon Go-like scene, hearkening back to WeChat
creator Allen Zhang’s first public speech about mini programs: “When you look at any physical object, the object’s data or application will automatically emerge.
