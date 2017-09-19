WeChat is quietly developing its own augmented reality platform

China’s most popular messaging app is quietly developing its own framework for (AR).

Made with smartphones in mind – not HoloLens-esque headsets – it’s a big step in WeChat’s plans to bring into its ever-expanding world of payments, entertainment, shopping, transportation, and other services.

Here are some demos released by this week and last week. This is its 3D rendering engine – used to create virtual warriors and characters that can pop out of objects.

With the release of Apple’s toolkit ARKit, it looks like better and more versatile experiences are coming to smartphones very soon.

AI push

Called QAR, WeChat’s framework will be an open for third-party developers. It’s not yet known when it will be released and what kind of features will be available. Tencent declined to comment.

WeChat’s artificial intelligence team is working on its own 3D rendering engine so that detailed objects, like a soldier’s boots or armor, look realistic in smartphone-based They’re also developing their own simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology, which helps calculate the position of virtual objects relative to their environment.

Hints of WeChat’s interest in were leaked in April, when the company posted a video about mini programs – embedded in that users don’t have to download.