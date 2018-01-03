What's exciting about the Asian tech scene in 2018

What are the possible developments in we can look forward to 2018? We asked a few experts from the tech community for their thoughts.

Joel Ko Hyun Sik, president at Marvelstone Group

I am excited about how AI could further develop in 2018. Many AI hubs are coming, as tech giants like Alibaba, Microsoft, Amazon, and announce here and there.

Tim Romero, podcaster at Disrupting Japan

In Japan, AI companies will come out of the shadows in 2018.

I think the current and ICO boom will continue for a little longer before exploding in investors’ face.

Antony Ma, founder at PowerData2Go

We’ll see language processing functions become available via APIs. Voice machine interface will play a bigger role. And AI-assisted conversations will change how people communicate, especially in functional conversations.



Isabelle Decitre, founder and CEO at ID Capital

I like to think that 2018 will be the year where more countries and more entrepreneurs domesticate agtech and foodtech.

Pradeep Menon, cloud solution architect at Microsoft



Internet-of-things (IoT)

Predictive maintenance is a standard use case in this area. However, opportunities linking IoT to consumer behavior is an exciting area for investors.

Blockchain





The underlying that enables will see adoption.

Walter Lim, director at Cooler Insights

In 2018:

Video will become more prominent, as Facebook continues to favor videos in their news feed

Customer journey-focused content is another trend that will rise

Rodney Tay, vice president of digital media solutions at Mediacorp

What I’m excited about in advertising for 2018 are:

Post-production product placements and interaction that allows brand engagement with native video

Programmatic out-of-home (OOH) followed by Programmatic TV

