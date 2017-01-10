What you should know about 'Samsung Gear S3', launching today

Launched at the IFA 2016 in Berlin last year, the is making its official entry into the Indian market today, that is, January 10. The media invitation to the launch that Samsung has sent out, bears the watermark of the Tizen-based smartwatch.



When it was first launched, was only compatible with Google's and Samsung's own Tizen-based smartphones. At the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, however, Samsung revealed that the can now be used with Apple smartphones.

Other interesting facts about is that it can be operated through a bezel that can be rotated, allowing you to customise the look and feel of the watch, and also browse through the app list. The supports connectivity, has built-in GPS/Glonass, and NFC for easy pairing with other devices and for mobile payments. Also, the has an in-built microphone and a speaker that allows one to attend calls. It is IP68 certified for enhanced water and dust resistance.

Going by the specifications, the smart device features 1.3-inch full circular Super AMOLED display of 360 x 360 resolution that offer pixel density of 278ppi. For protection against scratches, the smartwatch’s display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass SR+. The runs Tizen-based OS specially crafted to work on platform.

The device offers an array of sensors such as heart rate, gyro, accelerometer, barometer, and ambient light. It also offers Wi-Fi connectivity and has Bluetooth 4.2 for faster and efficient connection between devices.

Running the show is efficient 1Ghz dual-core processor coupled with 768MB RAM. The has 4GB of internal storage and is powered by 380mAh Li-ion battery that keeps the show running.

