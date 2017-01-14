WhatsApp denies encrypted messages can be intercepted

has denied reports that encrypted messages on its platform can be read or intercepted, saying that since April 2016, messages and calls are end-to-end encrypted by default.

A security vulnerability that can be used to allow Facebook and others to intercept and read encrypted messages has been found within its service, The Guardian reported on Friday.

"The Guardian's story on an alleged 'backdoor' in is false. does not give governments a 'backdoor' into its systems. would fight any government request to create a backdoor," said Brian Acton, Co-founder WhatsApp, in a Reddit post.

has published a technical white paper explaining its implementation of end-to-end encryption.

The security issue was detected by Tobias Boelter, a and security researcher.

"If is asked by a government agency to disclose its records, it can effectively grant access due to the change in keys," The Guardian quoted Boelter as saying.

said it was designed to be simple and they had built end-to-end encryption, with as the default so that not a single one of their one billion users has to turn on encryption.

"The fact that handles key changes is not a 'backdoor', it is how works. Any attempt to intercept messages in transmit by the server is detectable by the sender, just like with signal, PGP, or any other end-to-end encrypted communication system," said Moxie Marlinspike, who designed WhatsApp's encryption, in a blog.