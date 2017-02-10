WhatsApp rolls out two-step verification to enhance security for all users

-
-
WhatsApp on Friday rolled out a two-step verification process for all devices to enhance the security of users' accounts.
WhatsApp has been working on two-step verification for the past several months.
"When you have the feature enabled, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp must be accompanied by the six-digit passcode that you choose," WhatsApp said in a statement.
Users can activate the two-step verification process by going into 'Settings' and then tapping the 'Account' where they can enable 'Two-step verification'.
The new feature will be available to all 1.2 billion WhatsApp users across iPhone, Android and Windows.
