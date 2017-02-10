TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Others

VR in enterprise sectors can be more exciting than gaming: Vinay Narayan
Business Standard

WhatsApp rolls out two-step verification to enhance security for all users

The new feature will be available to all 1.2 billion WhatsApp users across iPhone, Android, Windows

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

WhatsApp on Friday rolled out a two-step verification process for all devices to enhance the security of users' accounts.

WhatsApp has been working on two-step verification for the past several months.

"When you have the feature enabled, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp must be accompanied by the six-digit passcode that you choose," WhatsApp said in a statement.

Users can activate the two-step verification process by going into 'Settings' and then tapping the 'Account' where they can enable 'Two-step verification'.

The new feature will be available to all 1.2 billion WhatsApp users across iPhone, Android and Windows.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

WhatsApp rolls out two-step verification to enhance security for all users

The new feature will be available to all 1.2 billion WhatsApp users across iPhone, Android, Windows

The new feature will be available to all 1.2 billion WhatsApp users across iPhone, Android, Windows

WhatsApp on Friday rolled out a two-step verification process for all devices to enhance the security of users' accounts.

WhatsApp has been working on two-step verification for the past several months.

"When you have the feature enabled, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp must be accompanied by the six-digit passcode that you choose," WhatsApp said in a statement.

Users can activate the two-step verification process by going into 'Settings' and then tapping the 'Account' where they can enable 'Two-step verification'.

The new feature will be available to all 1.2 billion WhatsApp users across iPhone, Android and Windows.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

WhatsApp rolls out two-step verification to enhance security for all users

The new feature will be available to all 1.2 billion WhatsApp users across iPhone, Android, Windows

WhatsApp on Friday rolled out a two-step verification process for all devices to enhance the security of users' accounts.

WhatsApp has been working on two-step verification for the past several months.

"When you have the feature enabled, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp must be accompanied by the six-digit passcode that you choose," WhatsApp said in a statement.

Users can activate the two-step verification process by going into 'Settings' and then tapping the 'Account' where they can enable 'Two-step verification'.

The new feature will be available to all 1.2 billion WhatsApp users across iPhone, Android and Windows.

image
Business Standard
177 22