Will WhatsApp work on your phone in new year 2018?

is one of the most popular messaging app platform available across wide range of devices and operating system. However, the instant messaging app is going to meet the end of road for several devices on December 31.

The information came through an official blog post dated 26 February 2016. The blog stated that the company would withdraw the app support for some outdated mobile platforms from December 31. Here is a list of platforms that would no longer support messenger in New Year 2018:

Earlier this week turned seven years old. It has been an amazing journey and in the coming months we're putting an even greater emphasis on security features and more ways to stay in touch with the people that you care about.

But anniversary dates are also an opportunity to look back. When we started in 2009, people's use of mobile devices looked very different from today. The Apple App Store was only a few months old. About 70 percent of smartphones sold at the time had offered by BlackBerry and Nokia. Mobile offered by Google, Apple and Microsoft – which account for 99.5 percent of sales today – were on less than 25 percent of mobile devices sold at the time.

As we look ahead to our next seven years, we want to focus our efforts on the mobile platforms the vast majority of people use. So, by the end of 2016, we will be ending support for Messenger on the following mobile platforms:

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10

Nokia S40

Nokia Symbian S60

Android 2.1 and Android 2.2

Windows Phone 7

iPhone 3GS/iOS 6

While these mobile devices have been an important part of our story, they don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future.

This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer Android, iPhone, or Windows Phone before the end of 2016 to continue using

UPDATE: You won't be able to use on the following platforms for:

Nokia Symbian S60 after June 30, 2017 BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 after December 31, 2017 Windows Phone 8.0 and older after December 31, 2017 Nokia S40 after December 31, 2018 Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020

Note: Because we will no longer actively develop for these platforms, some features may stop functioning at any time.

While the company has already suspended support for Nokia Symbian S60 on June 30, 2017, the app support for all other platform would be taken off on December 31. The blogpost also stated that the messaging app would eventually stop supporting Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020.If you are not using a phone on any of the platforms listed above, then you don't need to worry. will continue to support your phone and will provide regular updates.