Will WhatsApp work on your phone in new year 2018?

The information came through an official blog post dated 26 February 2016. The blog stated that the company would withdraw the app support for some outdated mobile platforms from December 31. Here is a list of platforms that would no longer support WhatsApp
messenger in New Year 2018:
While the company has already suspended support for Nokia Symbian S60 on June 30, 2017, the app support for all other platform would be taken off on December 31. The blogpost also stated that the messaging app would eventually stop supporting Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020.
If you are not using a phone on any of the platforms listed above, then you don't need to worry. WhatsApp
will continue to support your phone and will provide regular updates.
Here's the complete official blog from WhatApp:
Earlier this week WhatsApp
turned seven years old. It has been an amazing journey and in the coming months we're putting an even greater emphasis on security features and more ways to stay in touch with the people that you care about.
But anniversary dates are also an opportunity to look back. When we started WhatsApp
in 2009, people's use of mobile devices looked very different from today. The Apple App Store was only a few months old. About 70 percent of smartphones sold at the time had operating systems
offered by BlackBerry and Nokia. Mobile operating systems
offered by Google, Apple and Microsoft – which account for 99.5 percent of sales today – were on less than 25 percent of mobile devices sold at the time.
As we look ahead to our next seven years, we want to focus our efforts on the mobile platforms the vast majority of people use. So, by the end of 2016, we will be ending support for WhatsApp
Messenger on the following mobile platforms:
-
BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10
-
Nokia S40
-
Nokia Symbian S60
-
Android 2.1 and Android 2.2
-
Windows Phone 7
-
iPhone 3GS/iOS 6
While these mobile devices have been an important part of our story, they don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future.
This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp.
If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer Android, iPhone, or Windows Phone before the end of 2016 to continue using WhatsApp.
UPDATE:
You won't be able to use WhatsApp
on the following platforms for:
-
Nokia Symbian S60 after June 30, 2017
-
BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 after December 31, 2017
-
Windows Phone 8.0 and older after December 31, 2017
-
Nokia S40 after December 31, 2018
-
Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020
Note: Because we will no longer actively develop for these platforms, some features may stop functioning at any time.
