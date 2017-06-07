TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Apps

Bad news for Apple users: iOS 11 won't allow Facebook, Twitter sync in
Business Standard

WhatsApp update adds albums, filters and reply shortcuts for iPhone users

iPhone users can now add filters to photos, videos, and GIFs right within the WhatsApp camera

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Whatsapp
WhatsApp also updated its "Status" feature that allows users to share images and videos with their contacts securely

Instant messaging service WhatsApp on Wednesday announced new album, filter features as well as a reply shortcut for iPhone users. With the new reply shortcut, users can now simply swipe right on any message and start typing response.

"When users send or receive a collection of five or more photos or videos, they will automatically be grouped together as an album, creating a tile display within messages. When users tap on the album, they will see the collection of photos and videos in full screen," the company said in a statement.
 
iPhone users can now add filters to photos, videos, and GIFs right within the WhatsApp camera. Just capture or select media that's already on phone and swipe up to pick a filter. Users can choose from five options including pop, black and white, cool, chrome, and film.

In May, WhatsApp had launched pinned chats feature for all Android users.
 
The messaging platform also updated its "Status" feature that allows users to share images and videos with their contacts on WhatsApp in a secure way.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

WhatsApp update adds albums, filters and reply shortcuts for iPhone users

iPhone users can now add filters to photos, videos, and GIFs right within the WhatsApp camera

iPhone users can now add filters to photos, videos, and GIFs right within the WhatsApp camera
Instant messaging service WhatsApp on Wednesday announced new album, filter features as well as a reply shortcut for iPhone users. With the new reply shortcut, users can now simply swipe right on any message and start typing response.

"When users send or receive a collection of five or more photos or videos, they will automatically be grouped together as an album, creating a tile display within messages. When users tap on the album, they will see the collection of photos and videos in full screen," the company said in a statement.
 
iPhone users can now add filters to photos, videos, and GIFs right within the WhatsApp camera. Just capture or select media that's already on phone and swipe up to pick a filter. Users can choose from five options including pop, black and white, cool, chrome, and film.

In May, WhatsApp had launched pinned chats feature for all Android users.
 
The messaging platform also updated its "Status" feature that allows users to share images and videos with their contacts on WhatsApp in a secure way.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

WhatsApp update adds albums, filters and reply shortcuts for iPhone users

iPhone users can now add filters to photos, videos, and GIFs right within the WhatsApp camera

Instant messaging service WhatsApp on Wednesday announced new album, filter features as well as a reply shortcut for iPhone users. With the new reply shortcut, users can now simply swipe right on any message and start typing response.

"When users send or receive a collection of five or more photos or videos, they will automatically be grouped together as an album, creating a tile display within messages. When users tap on the album, they will see the collection of photos and videos in full screen," the company said in a statement.
 
iPhone users can now add filters to photos, videos, and GIFs right within the WhatsApp camera. Just capture or select media that's already on phone and swipe up to pick a filter. Users can choose from five options including pop, black and white, cool, chrome, and film.

In May, WhatsApp had launched pinned chats feature for all Android users.
 
The messaging platform also updated its "Status" feature that allows users to share images and videos with their contacts on WhatsApp in a secure way.

image
Business Standard
177 22