WhatsApp update adds albums, filters and reply shortcuts for iPhone users

Instant on Wednesday announced new album, filter features as well as a reply shortcut for users. With the new reply shortcut, users can now simply swipe right on any message and start typing response.

"When users send or receive a collection of five or more photos or videos, they will automatically be grouped together as an album, creating a tile display within messages. When users tap on the album, they will see the collection of photos and videos in full screen," the company said in a statement.



users can now add filters to photos, videos, and GIFs right within the camera. Just capture or select that's already on phone and swipe up to pick a filter. Users can choose from five options including pop, black and white, cool, chrome, and film.

In May, had launched pinned for all users.



The messaging platform also updated its "Status" feature that allows users to share images and videos with their contacts on in a secure way.