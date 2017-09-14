'While Apple, Samsung go strong, aspirational India likes OnePlus more'

CyberMedia Research (CMR) regularly conducts the Mobile Industry Consumer Insight (MICI) Survey to capture the consumer aspirations, preferences and challenges, and dislikes around smartphone brands. These large-format surveys provide a compelling picture of the changing dynamics of the Indian smartphone market.

The latest edition of the MICI focused on premium smartphones, with a clear intent to capture consumer perspectives on the key factors that they consider in a smartphone, while upgrading. In addition, the study aimed at understanding the most preferred smartphone for quality of service, and best after sales service. Lastly, the study focused on determining the brand imagery that consumers associate with their smartphone brands.

"As per the latest findings, one interesting trend that stands out is that while and dominate, a brand like is securing a healthy mindshare amongst Indian smartphone consumers. The MICI survey findings indicate that is scoring high on various parameters, commanding a very high loyalty amongst its users, emerging as a highly recommended brand with a high resale value," said Prabhu Ram, Head - Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

The premium smartphone segment comprises of three distinct types of customers:

Explorers: 34 percent customers who follow trends very closely and are always among the first to adopt the latest

Followers: 24 percent of the customers are followers, who are keen to purchase new smartphones, provided it is already popular among other people.

Passive Viewers: 42 percent of the customers are passive, who just follow trends, rather than actually purchasing the latest before most people.

The following are the top five factors considered while selecting any smartphone brand:

•Latest OS (89 percent)

•RAM (85 percent)

•Battery life (80 percent)

•Networking (77 percent)

•Camera Quality (75 percent)

The survey revealed that around one-fourth of the users have bought their smartphone online. As per the MICI findings, there is likely to be 17 percent increase in the number of online buyers in future.

Triggers for buying online include the attractive discounts and schemes (93 percent), followed by the variety of products and brand choices available (90 percent). As per the MICI findings, one of the main barriers for consumers not going for online purchase include the inability to 'touch and feel' (87 percent), and 'the lack of immediate gratification' (80 percent).

The preferred smartphone brand for future purchase continues to be Amongst users, the MICI survey findings reaffirm that current users have the maximum brand loyalty.

"The smartphone has moved beyond being a simple communication tool, and is perceived by consumers as a natural extension of their lifestyle. Today's pioneers, followers and even passive viewers, go beyond product reviews and deliberations around not just product features, but consider the smartphone connect with the lifestyle, akin to a lifestyle category product," Prabhu added.

As per the MICI findings, is ranked first with customers regarding it as the "highest recommended brand". Consumers repose trust and desirability on smartphones based on their previous association with a brand, or on their affinity based on brand visibility. Among premium smartphones, HTC ranks first, followed by at second position when it comes to "trust and desirability".

New technological innovations always excite the discerning Indian customer. Google is regarded as having the "highest level of innovation".

The maximum recall is observed for Oppo across almost all the media platforms. When it comes to "resale value", the brand scores the highest, ranking first, amongst consumers.

Amongst customers, the brand has got the highest satisfaction scores in terms of:

-Quality of the Phone: 100 percent of customers are satisfied.

-Availability of Spare Parts: 96 percent of the customers are satisfied with availability of the spare parts.

-Speed of Problem Resolution: 90 percent of the customers are satisfied with problem resolution.

Smartphone users perform a variety of activities on their smartphone. Topping the list is social networking (98 percent), followed by listening to music (88 percent), watching video (83 percent), gaming (74 percent), and, taking photos (68 percent). Beyond entertainment, smartphone is used for net banking (40 percent), online shopping (29 percent), and in navigating traffic (34 percent).