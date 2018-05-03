With 98.6 accuracy, Google AI to tell if diabetes will hamper your eyesight

Picture this. A woman in her mid-40s walks into a diabetic clinic in a small town in India.

Apart from the plethora of tests the physician runs on her, he also photographs her eyes. This picture is then uploaded onto a system that grades the condition of the patient’s retinas and spits out one of two verdicts — visit an ophthalmologist immediately or follow up with another test in the next 12 months. What the doctor is looking for are signs of diabetic retinopathy (DR), a disease which accounts for 10 per cent of the cases where patients suffering from diabetes lose ...