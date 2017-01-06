Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4 on CES debut, estimated price under $2,000

Chinese technology company started its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) debut here on Thursday with an announcement of 4 with a 4.9mm ultra-thin frameless metal body.

The 65-inch version is designed with a modular approach, with the separate Bar consisting of the mainboard and a sound system that supports Dolby Atmos.

also displayed over 70 products from Xiaomi's core range of smartphones, smart TVs, smart routers and dozens of Mi Ecosystem products in the smart home, health & fitness, personal transportation, smart toys and other categories.

The company also launched the white version of Mi MIX that has been designed jointly developed with world-renowned designer Philippe Starck.

The white version will be available in later in the year.

"We continue to push boundaries with the use of ceramic on smartphones, this time in white, which presents more challenges in terms of yield," Hugo Barra, Vice President, said.

4 will be available in at a later date, with an estimated price well under $2,000 for the 65-inch version that comes with the Dolby Atmos home theater.

4 has a 4K display, 4.9mm ultra-thin metal body, AQuad-core 64-bit flagship TV processor, Artificial Intelligence (AI) system for intelligent recommendations and is available in 49-inch and 55-inch as well.