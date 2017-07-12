Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6.4-inch screen, 5300 mAh battery to launch on July 18

-
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to unveil in India next week its new device Mi Max 2 that sports 6.44-inch screen and is powered by a massive 5,300mAh battery.
Unveiled in China in May, Mi Max 2 is successor to Mi Max phablet that came to India in June last year.
The device is built in a metal unibody design and sports a fingerprint sensor on the back.
It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2GHz blended with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The device runs on Android Nougat 7.0 operating system.
It comes with a 12MP rear camera with dual-LED flash and a 5MP selfie-shooter.
Xiaomi, that clocked over $1 billion in revenue in India last year, shipped 23.16 million smartphones in the second quarter of 2017, a whopping increase of 70 per cent from the previous quarter.
This comes after a period of continuous investment in technology, integrating sales across the online and offline platforms and increased growth in global markets especially in India.
