Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6.4-inch screen, 5300 mAh battery to launch on July 18

Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 upcoming launch | Photo Twitter: Xiaomi India.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to unveil in India next week its new device Mi Max 2 that sports 6.44-inch screen and is powered by a massive 5,300mAh battery.

Unveiled in China in May, Mi Max 2 is successor to Mi Max phablet that came to India in June last year.

The device is built in a metal unibody design and sports a fingerprint sensor on the back.

It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2GHz blended with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The device runs on Android Nougat 7.0 operating system.

It comes with a 12MP rear camera with dual-LED flash and a 5MP selfie-shooter.

Xiaomi, that clocked over $1 billion in revenue in India last year, shipped 23.16 million smartphones in the second quarter of 2017, a whopping increase of 70 per cent from the previous quarter.

This comes after a period of continuous investment in technology, integrating sales across the online and offline platforms and increased growth in global markets especially in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

