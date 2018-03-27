Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launch set for today at 11:30 AM: Watch live stream here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to unveil the next iteration of bezel-less smartphone, Mi Mix 2S, on March 27 at 11:30AM (IST) in China. The smartphone would sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC) and dual rear cameras, along with a ceramic body and all-screen design patented for the Mi Mix-series. While not much is known about the Mi Mix 2S, except for its processor, has been teasing features of the upcoming smartphone. Here are a few things to expect from the bezel-less smartphone: Mi Mix 2S screen Being a Mi Mix-series smartphone, the Mi Mix 2S would sport an all-screen bezel-less design. Early leaks suggested that the phone would sport a redesigned screen with a dot-sized notch on top right corner for the front camera. However, the official teaser uploaded on Chinese social media platform Weibo showcased the phone donning a screen format similar to the Mi Mix 2. Mi Mix 2S Based on the teaser image, it is safe to assume that the upcoming flagship would have a three-side bezel-less screen, with a minimal bezel on the bottom. It is, however, still not clear if the phone would feature the front camera at the same spot where it was in the Mi Mix 2. The selfie camera in Mi Mix 2 has been highly criticised for its unconventional placement limiting usefulness.

Mi Mix 2S features

A couple of video teasers shared by hint that the phone would feature advance face-recognition capabilities, along with artificial intelligence-based scene recognition adding to the overall camera features of the smartphone. Talking about the camera, the Mi Mix 2S is also expected to sport dual rear cameras, instead of one in the current generation. However, the exact megapixel count, aperture size and other lens details are not yet known.

Wireless charging is another feature that the phone might come up with. The Mi Mix-series smartphones use ceramic and glass build and, therefore, the Mi Mix 2S is expected to support wireless charging.

As for the device-unlock mechanism, the Mi Mix 2S is speculated to feature in-screen fingerprint scanner, first showcased by Vivo in the X20 UD smartphone.

Watch Mi Mix 2S live stream