Xiaomi 'Mi TV 4A' series now in India; price starts Rs 13,999: 5 highlights

4A series with 32-inch and 43-inch models was launched in India on Wednesday, less than a month after it debuted its 55-inch " 4" in India. "Both the variants feature the company's own 'PatchWall system' that has been redesigned for India and brings together over 15 different content partners across 12 Indic languages, thus resulting in a rich library of video content ever integrated on a smart TV in India", the company said in a statement. 'PatchWall system' will give users over 5,00,000 hours of content to watch from a library of video-on-demand providers with over 80 per cent content being free. 1. Price 4A price: Rs 22,999 for 43-inch 4A price: Rs 13,999 for 32-inch These are introductory prices, as the Mi.com site shows higher slashed out prices at Rs 24,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. Both televisions will go on sale in the country from Tuesday, March 13, via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. The second sale is on Friday, March 16. The company has promised adequate stocks starting with the first sale itself, and promised two sales a week thereafter, on Tuesdays and Fridays. Presenting India's ultimate smart TVs - #MiTV4A 32 and 43 inch. - 500,000+ hours of content (80% free) - PatchWall OS - 20W DTS-HD sound - 1 Remote with just 11 buttons to access everything, even your set-top box#SwitchToSmart pic.twitter.com/MQCh5QT0iX — (@XiaomiIndia) March 7, 2018 2. 4A series 'Patchwall' The 4A comes equipped with PatchWall, similar to the flagship 4 launched by Xiaomi a while back. The PatchWall is an AI-enable TV system which classifies content and makes personalised recommendations based on user preferences. PatchWall offers more than 5,00,000 hours of content via several content partners like Voot, Sony Liv, Hungama and others. Almost 80 per cent of this content is free to watch. Xiaomi has shared plans to add to this repertoire of content in future. The PatchWall system can be upgraded too.

3. 4A series 'Hardware'

The 4A runs Amlogic 64-bit quad core chipset coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. On the connectivity front, both variants of 4A are fitted with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Ethernet port, WiFi and a headphone jack. The bigger 43-inch variant comes with an additional USB port and a S/PDIF port, allowing more devices to be connected to the TV.

The 4A comes with the same 11-button MI Remote shipped with the on the 4. The simplified design allows ease of use. The screen on 32-inch 4A is a HD Ready panel whereas the 43-inch variant boasts a full HD resolution.

4. 4A series 'features for India'

Xiaomi has collaborated with several content partners to bring content in 15 Indian languages on 4A. The sound output on the new smart TV has been streamlined with DTS and 20W dome speakers specifically for India.

With PatchWall on 4A, viewers can switch between content from their set top box operators and that available online. Xiaomi said this has been done considering the amount of content Indian viewers peruse via their set top boxes.

5. Other highlights "Mi LED TV 4A" (43-inch) features 1920 x 1080p Full-HD panel and the former has been combined with powerful speakers that have been specially tuned for Indian users.

"Mi LED TV 4A" (32-inch) comes with HD display and the same custom-tuned set of speakers.

Both the TVs also feature display panels that are optimised for Indian users, the company said.