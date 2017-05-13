TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Xiaomi Redmi 3S becomes online bestseller, 4 mn smartphones sold since Aug

Launched in August 2016, the Rs 6,999 Redmi 3S changed the game in the sub-10k smartphone industry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Saturday announced that its smartphone Redmi 3S has become the highest selling smartphone in the online market with four million units gone in just nine months.

Launched in August 2016, the Rs 6,999 Redmi 3S changed the game in the sub-10k smartphone industry in the country, the company said in a statement.

The premium metal body device has a five-inch HD screen, weighing just 144 gms and the body is 10 per cent thinner than Redmi 2.

It also supports expandable memory upto 128GB microSD cards.

