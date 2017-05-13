Xiaomi Redmi 3S becomes online bestseller, 4 mn smartphones sold since Aug

Chinese smartphone maker on Saturday announced that its smartphone has become the highest selling smartphone in the online market with four million units gone in just nine months.

Launched in August 2016, the Rs 6,999 changed the game in the sub-10k smartphone industry in the country, the company said in a statement.

The premium metal body device has a five-inch HD screen, weighing just 144 gms and the body is 10 per cent thinner than Redmi 2.

It also supports expandable memory upto 128GB microSD cards.