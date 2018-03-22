Xiaomi shows Mi Mix 2S face recognition in new teaser video: Watch it here

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to announce the the Mi Mix 2S, the next iteration of its bezel-less smartphones, on March 27. Before the official launch, however, the company has shared a video highlighting the advanced face-recognition capabilities of the upcoming smartphone. The video teaser shared by on Chinese social media portal Weibo shows faces of famous artists like Van Gogh with an unlock symbol, suggesting the Mi Mix 2S would sport a facial recognition feature that would identify faces irrespective of the difference that comes to a face with beard and without, with a cap or without cap, etc. Recently, the phone’s official promo material had also been leaked, dropping a few hints on what to expect from the device. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launch event scheduled for March 27; here's what to expect Unlike an earlier leak that showed the bezel-less smartphone with all-screen display and a minute cut-out on the top-right corner for a selfie camera, the newer one showed an altogether new design, in line with the current breed of the Mi Mix 2. Based on the official promo material, it can be anticipated that the Mi Mix 2S would sport a Mi Mix 2-inspired design, with three-side bezel-less screen and a minimal bezel on the bottom. However, the front camera placement is not clearly visible and the phone might get a new space to host it. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S may not be too different from bezel-less flagship Mi Mix 2 As for specifications and features, the phone would boast system-on-chip (SoC); this was confirmed by the company spokesperson on social media.

Another leaked image in the past suggested that the phone would sport a 256GB internal storage and up to 8 GB of RAM. However, another variant with a lower storage option could be there as well. ALSO READ: S9 vs Mi Mix 2S: Summer to see fight of phones from Samsung, Xiaomi