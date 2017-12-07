has unveiled the next generation and Plus with future-inspired 18:9 ultra-wide screen aspect ratio in China. The budget smartphone sports metal unibody design and boots Android-based MIUI 9 operating system out of the box.

In terms of specifications, the sports a 5.7-inch screen of HD+ resolution. The device becomes the first budget smartphone from the stable of to sport 18:9 aspect ratio, which reduces the bezels size and accommodates larger display in compact body with fingerprint scanner housed at the back. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC, an octa-core processor build on 14nm FinFET

In terms of imaging, the sports a 12-megapixel sensor on the back with 1.25 micron pixels and a 5 MP front-facing camera for selfies. The houses a 3,300mAh battery, which the company claims to offer 12 days of standby time. The phone will be available in two storage and RAM variants – 16GB/2GB and 32GB/3GB.

On the other hand, the Plus sports a 5.99-inch FullHD+ display in 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. Tthe Plus houses a 5 MP sensor on the front assisted with LED flash and a 12MP sensor with LED flash on the back. The phone houses a 4,000 mAh battery that the company claims to offer up to 17 days of standby time. The phone will be offered in two storage and RAM variants – 32GB/3GB and 64GB/4GB.

In terms of pricing, the costs CNY 799 for the base variant that translates to approximately Rs 7,500 in Indian currency. The Plus, on the other hand, costs CNY 999 for the base variant that translates to Rs 9,600 in Indian currency.

Though the company did not reveal India launch timeline, the devices are expected to be launched in India by early next year.