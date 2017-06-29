Your Netflix content will come with Dolby Atmos that 'moves audio' around

In a bid to improve viewer's experience, on-demand streaming website has announced that it is adding ' Atmos' to its original content.

"We're happy to begin providing this cutting-edge experience to our members and to the artists we work with, providing another creative tool to help them bring their vision to life in a more meaningful way for viewers," Greg Peters, Chief Product Officer at Netflix, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Much like how 4K and high-dynamic range (HDR) bring more stunning and realistic visuals to the screen, Atmos delivers captivating sound that places and moves audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, to bring entertainment to life all around you, all in the comfort of your own living room.

However, to experience this service, a user must also have a device that provides ' Atmos' streaming support which is currently available on Microsoft's 'Xbox One', 'One S' and LG's OLED TVs released in 2017.

"Over time, we plan to add support to more devices, making the experience more accessible to members everywhere," added Peters.

The " Atmos" support on will begin with "Okja" -- a critically-acclaimed film directed by Bong Joon Ho that made its recent debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

' Atmos' support will also be available for select titles coming soon including "BLAME!", "Death Note" and "Bright", many of which will be available in 4K and HDR, delivering spectacular visuals to complement the immersive sound.