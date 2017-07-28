YouTube Red and Google Play Music are merging to create a new service

YouTube's paid subscription service 'Red' will be eventually merged with Play Music to give way to a new service, media reports said.

is planning to merge 'Red' -- available in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Korea and Mexico — and Play Music to create a new streaming service, Lyor Cohen, YouTube's Global Head of Music was quoted as saying by The Verge on Thursday.

Talks of the merger were in the industry for a while and picked up pace recently after the company merged the teams working on the two streaming services.

Google's streaming services Music, Play Music and 'Red' are confusingly connected right now.

"The important thing is combining Red and Play Music, and having one offering," Cohen was quoted as saying when asked about why Red isn't more popular with music users.

Users will be notified of any change, told The Verge.

'Red' offers an enhanced experience by removing advertisements on videos and lets you save them offline.

Play Music is Google's version of Spotify, while Music is a free app open to everybody.