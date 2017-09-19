Zebronics Monster Pro X15L speaker launched at Rs 32,499

JUST IN
IANS  |  Mumbai 

Zebronics Monster Pro X15L (Photo: www.zebronics.com)
Domestic electronics company Zebronics on Tuesday launched its new DJ speaker "Monster Pro X15L" at Rs 32,499.

The two-way speaker system is integrated with 200W RMS (Root Mean Square) of total output, 38cm full range drivers and 2.5cm horn tweeters that delivers a roaring sound output without distortion, the company said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to bring the DJ speakers, designed and tailored exclusive to the upcoming festive season. For those who say DJ speakers are impossible in a small budget, we prove them wrong," said Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics.

Equipped with advanced DJ functionalities the disc cut speaker sports 7 'Band Equalizer', with extremely balanced and natural sound. The speaker on the top panel also comes with multimedia controls.

The speaker is available at leading retail stores.
First Published: Tue, September 19 2017. 14:26 IST

