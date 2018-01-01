Ask an Expert - Auto

Abdul Majeed Partner, Price Waterhouse, and auto expert TOPIC: Auto

Increased allocation for infrastructure project, employment and demand generation in the rural economy in the coming Budget should give the much-needed push to the auto sector. Incentives should be provided for replacing old vehicles. That will generate demand and address pollution-related issues. In addition, an overall growth-oriented Budget will set a positive tone. Allocation of funds for development of electric vehicles (EV) and more subsidies for consumers will boost EV sales in the country.