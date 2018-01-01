Ask an Expert - Financial Sector

Bharti Gupta Ramola Leader (Financial services), PwC India TOPIC: Financial Sector

Two of the biggest issues facing the banking sector are capital raising by public-sector banks (PSBs) and stressed assets. Government support will remain crucial for PSBs through measures like consolidation and divestments. Revamping of debt recovery tribunals (DRTs) by increasing their numbers and digitisation, incentivising timely repayments, a strong bankruptcy law, and punitive measures for defaulters, will help in recovery of bad debts. From a tax point of view, the goods & services tax (GST) implementation will remain crucial. Other measures required are movement towards an internationally competitive tax regime to make financial savings and investments attractive.