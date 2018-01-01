Ask an Expert - Financial Sector
-
Bharti Gupta Ramola
Leader (Financial services), PwC India
TOPIC: Financial Sector
Two of the biggest issues facing the banking sector are capital raising by public-sector banks (PSBs) and stressed assets. Government support will remain crucial for PSBs through measures like consolidation and divestments. Revamping of debt recovery tribunals (DRTs) by increasing their numbers and digitisation, incentivising timely repayments, a strong bankruptcy law, and punitive measures for defaulters, will help in recovery of bad debts. From a tax point of view, the goods & services tax (GST) implementation will remain crucial. Other measures required are movement towards an internationally competitive tax regime to make financial savings and investments attractive.
NJAYARAMAN
Can India afford to reduce bank interest rate?
N.JAYARAMAN, CHARTERED ENGINEER
Media reports highlight the failure of company management, company auditors and bank regulators for an increase in banks' NPAs, besides a lack of owners' equity to propel growth. How can this be mitigated?
BHARTI GUPTA RAMOLA
Increase in NPAs is due to a number of reasons, including the global downturn, stalled projects, volatility in commodity prices, banks acting as arms of the government, as well as poor governance and management of corporations. We should also recognise the no-recourse or limited-recourse nature of lending in project finance for infra and core sector projects of long gestation. In such situations, if bankruptcy and foreclosure provisions could be enforced, banks could move relatively swiftly to resolve poor-quality assets. This lack of enforcement also fuels extreme risk-taking by some promote-managed companies, supported by poor governance. We believe solutions to reduce NPAs should include the following: * Enabling bank boards to make independent credit decisions through reduction in government holding and independence in selection of bank senior management. * Judicial reforms to enable timely enforcement, resolution and bankruptcy. * Better governance at the level of the regulator, banks and companies.
RAM RAMANAND
Banks have posted significant drop in their profits or even large losses in their latest quarterly results. For example, IDBI Bank posted the highest-ever quarterly loss by an Indian bank (Rs 2,183.68 crore). The quantum of non-performing assets has also risen. What can Finance Minister Jaitley provide for the sector in Budget 2016 to ease the burden on banks?
BHARTI GUPTA RAMOLA
Jaitley is already talking about giving more powers to banks and introducing a bankruptcy law to keep a check on NPAs. The following measures will also help: * Steps to push credit demand, i.e., investment flows. * Policy measures and administrative actions to further unlock stalled infra projects * Judicial reforms so that contracts can be enforced. * Structural reforms in some of the key sectors.
BHAVIK
Can the government develop a slab system in deductions like 80C? When a person falls under the 30% slab, to invest of Rs 1.5 lakh under 80C or other deduction is not a big deal. More deductions can attract investment in government securities (like PPF,LIC etc) and tax evasion. Is that possible?
RAJA KS / MALA KS
It is time the banking ombudsman facility was modified. Only the officers with application of mind should be posted as ombudsmen. It is a critical functional posting and NOT a clerical job. Many ombudsmen have been functioning merely as a tool in the hands of interested parties. Will the govt do something in this regard?
TITHEE DESAI
What could be the major changes in corporate taxes, especially those related to MAT-covered companies?