Ask an Expert - Healthcare

Dr Rana Mehta Leader (Healthcare), PwC India TOPIC: Healthcare

Healthy citizens are a nation?s asset; they contribute to the economic development. To provide health care to all Indians, the government is likely to roll out its programme of providing basic diagnostics, free medicine and a health insurance cover for critical ailments. With an estimated expenditure of over $26 billion for accessible and affordable care, any steps toward universal health care will be keenly watched in the Union Budget. Access to capital is still a major constraint for health care facilities, especially beyond the metros. According a ?priority? status will help develop innovative long-term financial structures for hospitals and catalyse growth of the ecosystem, including medical device and consumable manufacture domestically. Given a rise in lifestyle-related diseases, there should be a separate deduction of Rs 10,000 for a family towards preventive health checks. This will help early detection and treatment. The deduction for medical insurance should also be revisit