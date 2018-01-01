Ask an Expert - Information Technology

Sandeep Ladda Partner & Leader (Technology & E-commerce) TOPIC: Information Technology

Amid ?Digital India? and ?Startup India? campaigns, the expectations from the Modi government in the coming Union Budget remain high among information technology sector incumbents ? IT-ITeS, software and e-commerce companies. Continued measures and policies around ?Make in India? and greater support to ?Digital India? initiatives are likely to be the focus area. Providing a fillip to SEZ units by diluting the rigour of minimum alternate tax and dividend distribution tax would be another key area of focus relevant to the IT sector companies. Further liberalisation of foreign direct investment norms for e-commerce and other internet companies, along with easing of certain tax norms, are high on expectation to provide further boost to this high-growth sub-sector.