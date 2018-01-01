Ask an Expert - Oil And Gas

Deepak Mahurkar Leader (Oil & Gas), PwC India TOPIC: Oil And Gas

Countries have used taxes to achieve multitude of objectives, and we now are lucky to be able to do so since the price has been decontrolled. The promise of a transparent mechanism for determining how much subsidy oil- & gas-producing public-sector oil companies will share with oil-marketing firms will help improve minority investors' sentiment, and help the companies plan their budgets. The healthy refinery margins in the past four quarters or so are working very well for the sector. Companies are able to plan newer investments, look at performance improvement and enhance capacity. Getting ready with additional refining capacity has become another priority for the country. India has committed itself to improving fuel quality in next five years. Resultantly sizeable investments will flow into refining sector.