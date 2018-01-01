Ask an Expert - Power

Kameswara Rao Leader (Energy, Utilities and Mining), PwC India TOPIC: Power

A revised tariff policy, the financial restructuring under UDAY, and enhanced fuel availability offer utilities better prospects than ever on the regulatory, financial and supply aspects. With coal imports coming down and no power plant reporting fuel stocks at critical levels, one of the persistent problems that ailed power generation has been addressed. The efforts on enhancing energy security are succeeding on both fronts. On the demand side, a shift to LEDs and energy-efficient appliances has slowed down growth in power use. On the supply side, the share of renewable energy has grown to 13 per cent even as its costs have come down.