Ask an Expert - Real Estate

Abhishek Goenka Partner (Tax), PwC India TOPIC: Real Estate

The real estate sector is a major contributor to economic growth in India. It accounts for high inflow of foreign investments and has a considerable job potential. Even so, this sector has been under a serious stress over the past few years. Considering the situation, significant measures are needed to give a boost to the sector, which is eagerly awaiting an industry status to enable a reduction in interest costs and collaterals. On the buyer?s side, a reduction in multiple taxes incurred while buying a house and an increase in deduction on housing loans (principal and interest) to enhance disposable income of individuals are expected. Other expectations from this year?s Budget is the introduction of a single-window clearance mechanism for real estate projects and implementation of the real estate regulatory Bill.