Even as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley prepares to present the Union Budget for 2016-17 on February 29, the country is waiting to see reforms in key sectors, as well as measures to kick-start economic activity.
To help you understand the likely implication of the Union Budget for important sectors, PricewaterhouseCoopers experts will answer your questions on what to expect from the finance minister in the Budget.
Abdul Majeed
Partner, Price Waterhouse, and auto expert
An invention is required to tweak vehicles for less pollution. What do you see the government doing for this in the Budget?
Sandeep Ladda
Partner & Leader (Technology & E-commerce)
A challenge for IT is proving education online. People in rural areas are in the greatest need of e-education. What’s your take on this?
Bharti Gupta Ramola
Leader (Financial services), PwC India
Can the government develop a slab system in deductions like 80C? When a person falls under the 30% slab, to invest of Rs 1.5 lakh under 80C or other deduction is not a big deal. More deductions can attract investment in government securities (like PPF,LIC etc) and tax evasion. Is that possible?
Bharti Gupta Ramola
Leader (Financial services), PwC India
What could be the major changes in corporate taxes, especially those related to MAT-covered companies?
Abdul Majeed
Partner, Price Waterhouse, and auto expert
Does the auto sector need separate Budget allocation for R&D, aimed at tech and energy innovation that can be used to incentivise ‘Make in India’ initiatives?
Sandeep Chaufla
Partner (Direct Tax), PwC
A lot of incentivising is happening for start-ups using telecom as a platform. What about new ideas developing telecom infra? In what way can the govt incentivise new ideas that will facilitate better services, equipment and better reach at lower costs, to far-flung areas still out of the reach of telecom majors?
Sandeep Ladda
Partner & Leader (Technology & E-commerce)
How are some firms selling smartphones at unbelievably low prices? The production cost would be much higher...
Kameswara Rao
Leader (Energy, Utilities and Mining), PwC India
The success of the UDAY scheme hinges on structuring of discom-debt takeover. However, this takeover by the states could cause a deterioration in their fiscal health. What can the Budget do to mitigate this?
Bharti Gupta Ramola
Leader (Financial services), PwC India
Can India afford to reduce bank interest rate?
Bharti Gupta Ramola
Leader (Financial services), PwC India
A lot of NBFCs have been offering personal loans and consumer durables loans. But the rate of interest they charge is very high — 16% to 21%. They are also charging flat rate of interest. This is because banks do not have sufficient budgetary allocation to fund personal loans. Can't there be a regulatory check on the rate of interest charged by NBFCs?