Ask an Expert - Retail

Anurag Mathur Leader (Retail & Consumer Practice) PwC India TOPIC: Retail

The Indian consumption story continues to unfold, promising strong growth potential. The relaxation in regulation for FDI, e-commerce entry, and procurement for single-brand, wholesale (cash & carry) and Indian brands/manufacturers, is poised to usher in increased competition in the domestic market. With rapid growth in digitalisation, and alternative modes of shopping, payment and delivery are finding increasing acceptance, driving a transition towards organised retail. Omni-channel presence and consumer analytics are rapidly driving the evolution of a sleeker business model. These changes, coupled with a growing supplier ecosystem, are bringing a dynamic era for retail. An easing of tax laws through goods & services tax and recognition of the industry would be critical steps to drive further investment in supply chain and cold chain infrastructure, for ensuring a sustainable business model.