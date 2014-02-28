-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Let art define your wealth
Only a few billionaires collect art with understanding, or passion. But it is only a matter of time before mediocrity of opinion ...
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Money passes the screen test
Money. It's been a bad word in Indian cinema for a long, long time. And moneyed businessmen? Worse
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Redefining the term 'rich'
Do we want our children to worship money?
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Who wants to be a billionaire?
Not all billionaires are profligate spenders who want to buy yachts and planes and live life king-size, indulging in every ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
The fittest corporate chieftains
Whether it's running a 42-km marathon or a grinding rally drive, these men take exertions in their stride
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
The rich are indifferent
Once, the wealthy were patrons of art. But, it's difficult to assess what the country's newer billionaires collect, if anything ...
-
February 28, 2014, Friday
Ghosts of the rich
The dominant image of Luchino Visconti's 1963 film The Leopard - set during the Italian Risorgimento, when aristocrats began to ...
