-
January 11, 2016, Monday
Budget goodies for GIFT, markets likely
Ministry considering tax sops for India's first global financial centre, steps to liberalise futures and options markets
-
January 10, 2016, Sunday
Steel sector seeks govt support on lines of textiles, sugar
Apart from duty safeguards, industry also seeks year-long moratorium on payment of interest and principle
-
January 10, 2016, Sunday
Power sector does not need 'crutches' of tax breaks: Goyal
Minister says UDAY scheme will itself help save Rs 1.8 lakh crore annually within next three years
-
January 09, 2016, Saturday
Health care service providers want tax sops in Budget
Wants patient treatment, which is currently exempt from service tax, to continue to enjoy this sop under GST for 10 years
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Extend farm benefits to plantations also: Planters' body to govt
South India constitutes nearly 60% of India's plantation sector
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Govt weighs fiscal stimulus in upcoming Budget to boost demand
Real annual GDP accelerated in Jul-Sept to 7.4% from 7%. But, growth of nominal GDP slowed sharply to 6%
-
December 28, 2015, Monday
Pre-budget media quarantine in FinMin to start from Jan 4
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his second budget is likely to focus on steps to accelerate economic growth
-
December 23, 2015, Wednesday
Crowd source inputs for budget from common people: PM to BJP MPs
Centre to launch ambitious job scheme on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary
-
March 02, 2015, Monday
Corporation tax reduction not to benefit most Indian IT players
Even as the reduction in corporate tax from 30% to 25% over the next four years as proposed in the Union Budget has been welcomed ...
-
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Expect big announcements in Budget related to infrastructure
Government can undertake bold reform measures as it will have a much larger fiscal headroom to manoeuver
-
February 28, 2015, Saturday
What the tech industry expects from FY16 Budget
The technology sector, which contributes around 9% to the country's gross domestic product (GDP), is hoping for a slew of ...
-
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Budget will test Modi's reform zeal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stomach for free-market economics faces a major test on Saturday, in a budget India's top economic ...
-
February 27, 2015, Friday
Stock trader's guide to India Budget says sell
Sensex has risen 11 of the past 20 years in 60 days before the Budget. The benchmark index, however, has fallen seven of those 11 ...
-
February 27, 2015, Friday
Markets upbeat ahead of Budget
On Friday, the benchmark indices rallied about two per cent, amid strong build-up of long positions by traders in the futures ...
-
February 27, 2015, Friday
T N Ninan: Railway star
We have a new star in the government, and his name is Suresh Prabhu. If you want to read an intelligent, purposeful, well-crafted ...
-
February 27, 2015, Friday
T N Ninan: Suresh Prabhu, the Railway star
Prabhu was the architect of the Electricity Act of 2003, which set the stage for reforms in the power sector. He could well end ...
-
February 27, 2015, Friday
Will the Budget deliver big bang reforms?
Economic Survey rules out need for such reforms; analysts believe fiscal tightening, rural stress and political debacle might be ...
-
February 27, 2015, Friday
Planters seek hike in import duty on rubber to 30%
Cheap imports in recent years have resulted in a massive fall in the prices of rubber in the domestic market
-
February 27, 2015, Friday
FM likely to re-introduce Infra bonds; hike medical reimbursement
On Saturday, when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announces his second Budget, he is likely to re-introduce infrastructure bonds ...
-
February 27, 2015, Friday
Sebi, exchanges tighten vigil for Budget day trading
Anticipating huge volatility during the special stock market trading on Budget day tomorrow, regulator Sebi and stock exchanges ...
