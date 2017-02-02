12 stocks that stand to gain from Budget 2017

By focusing on growth and stability the Budget has surprised many. Although not a big game-changer, the Budget offers relief to rural segment and the middle class, which have been at the receiving end in recent times. Higher agriculture focus, boost to infrastructure as well as affordable housing, and more money in the hands of people, should help push up economic growth and consumption. So far, the finance minister has managed to show fiscal prudence, and if this trend continues expect interest rates to ease further. The sum of these measures should mean more business and earnings for ...

BS Reporters