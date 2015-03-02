The Budget focuses on boosting investments in infrastructure and kick-starting growth. Though not a big-bang Budget, it was a balanced exercise with the Street's focus now shifting to execution and results. The impact is most on companies catering to the infrastructure, housing and financial sectors. These include L&T, IDFC, Asian Paints, Ashoka Buildcon, PFC and many more, while a few like ITC have to bear the brunt of higher taxes. (Click here for charts & tables)
Budget Impact: 12 stocks to watch out for
The impact is most on companies catering to the infrastructure, housing and financial sectors
Business Standard Last Updated at March 2, 2015 02:04 IST
